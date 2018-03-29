Shipping firm Bernhard Schulte's Robert Maxwell dies from cancer at 56

SINGAPORE - Robert Maxwell, managing director of Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement Singapore (BSM), has died after a three-year battle with cancer, the maritime services company said on Thursday (March 29).

The 56-year-old began his career at sea in 1988 as a second engineer, and in 1993 became a chief engineer officer sailing on bulk carriers.

He joined Hanseatic Shipping three years later in 1996 as a chief engineer on large containerships and gas carriers.

After a succession of roles and promotions, he rose to managing director at BSM in 2014. Since then, he has grown the business and expanded it significantly, the company said.

According to BSM, Mr Maxwell was passionate about shipping, devoting his time to professional development through the years. "Known by his many friends and industry colleagues as a forward thinker and a great mentor, he continuously encouraged his people to take opportunities for self-development.

"Bob was not only supportive with his shore personnel, but also with cadets. Until recently, he was involved in a global programme aiming at enhancing the professional development and career of the cadets."

In addition, Mr Maxwell has been a member of the Singapore Joint Branch of The Royal Institution of Naval Architects, and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) since 2004.

For his long-standing contribution to the organisation and the marine engineering profession, he was awarded an Honorary Fellowship distinction from IMarEST in January this year.

In a 2017 media interview, Mr Maxwell noted that Singapore is BSM's largest ship management centre and its fastest growing.

As at April last year, the fleet managed in Singapore has expanded to more than 90 ships, aggregating five million deadweight tonnage.

The firm's main growth area comprises gas carriers, which includes floating storage and re-gasification units, as well as small-scale liquefied natural gas.