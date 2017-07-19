ShareInvestor to launch new portal to drive growth of Catalist companies

SINGAPORE - ShareInvestor, a subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings, will develop a new portal, Investor-One (www.Investor-One.com), to raise the corporate profiles and highlight the investment merits of Catalist companies, now numbering some 200.

The portal also aims to attract aspiring companies seeking a Catalist listing by providing relevant information on governance and financing matters.

Targeted at investors, traders, analysts and Catalist company owners, Investor-One is a one-stop platform with live news, interviews, fundamental and technical data, social media content, corporate announcements and updates on Catalist companies.

The site will curate content from across publications and platforms of SPH, such as The Business Times and The Straits Times, the Singapore Exchange Limited and from other third-party sources. It will also have a dedicated editorial team that will produce content such as corporate profiles and videos that take a behind-the-scenes look at Catalist company owners.

The sections of Investor-One will include:

News and analysis: Latest and breaking news stories of corporate events, launches, major developments

Profiles/Features: Stories on companies and business leaders through in-depth interviews to explain their business plans, competitive strengths, and industry assessment

Panel/Roundtable discussion: Gathering multiple views and perspectives from experts on the news making the headlines

Video and audio webcasts: Series of short easily digestible interviews with the founders and CEOs to learn the stories behind the successes and their future plans

A showcase of two Catalist companies per month

A free online forum and social media platform where investors in Catalist counters can exchange investment ideas and access financial insights and information

Investor-One will have a mobile-friendly interface for quick and convenient access through all web browsers, operating systems and across all digital devices such smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktops.

The portal is scheduled to go live by end of the year, in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the creation of the Catalist board by SGX.

Its development is supported by SGX through its Investor Education Fund, and two Catalist full sponsors - Prime Partners Corporate Finance and SAC Capital.

Said Christopher Lee, chief executive officer of ShareInvestor, said: "This collaboration will create greater awareness of the value of Catalist counters and boost investor interest. Given ShareInvestor's expertise in online investor relations, events management and real-time market data and news, Investor-One will serve as the first stop for investors to assess the investment merits of Catalist companies."