SGIX ties up with Keppel T&T unit to improve internet connectivity

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Internet Exchange (SGIX), a vendor-neutral provider of Internet exchange services, has set up a point of presence (PoP) within Keppel DC Singapore 1, as it ties up with Keppel Data Centres Holding to enhance network connectivity in Singapore.

With this, customers of Keppel Data Centres that connect to SGIX can enjoy reduced latency and lower operating costs from the streamlining of Internet connections, said both firms in a joint release on Monday (Nov 6). They will also benefit from high-speed extensive global connectivity offered by other international and regional services providers that have partnered SGIX.

The peering platform in Keppel DC Singapore 1 was completed in October, bringing SGIX's Internet peering points in Singapore to four.

The SGIX was incorporated and established by key players from the infocomm industry and supported by the Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA).

It aims to promote efficient Internet connectivity in Singapore by providing a carrier-neutral peering point for Internet traffic exchange, said its chairman Patrick Scodeller.

"As SGIX has grown rapidly in tandem with the ever increasing demand for higher bandwidth and better performance, we are consistently seeking new opportunities to expand our service coverage across the country," he said in a statement.

"Through this partnership with Keppel Data Centres, SGIX will add value to Keppel's existing suite of data centre services while increasing the overall membership base for SGIX."

Keppel Data Centres is a 70:30 joint venture between Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation and Keppel Land. The transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of Keppel T&T for the current financial year, the firm said.