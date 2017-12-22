Senior execs at Kobe Steel 'knew about false data'

TOKYO • Kobe Steel, at the centre of a data falsification scandal that has shaken Japan's manufacturing industry, admitted for the first time that executives were aware of the cheating, and reassigned three senior officials.

Japan's No. 3 steelmaker, which supplies the manufacturers of cars, planes and trains across the world, has said about 500 customers received products with falsified specifications, throwing global supply chains into turmoil.

Outside investigators appointed by Kobe to probe the malpractice have found that senior officials in the company's copper and aluminium business knew of some of the cheating.

"Based on this information, as of today, we have reassigned these three executives," the company said, adding it would decide on any punishments after the probe was completed.

Kobe also said the investigation would be completed by around the end of February, two months later than expected.

The 112-year-old company has had Japanese government-sanctioned seals of quality revoked on many of its products and is also the subject of a United States Justice Department inquiry.

No safety issues have so far been identified from the data cheating, which mainly involves falsely certifying the strength and durability of products.

Chief executive officer Hiroya Kawasaki said last month that his "ultimate management responsibility" will be decided after the outside investigators complete their report on the case.

A series of compliance failings by Japanese companies has surfaced in the past few months.

Scandals have involved Nissan Motor as well as Mitsubishi Materials Corp and Toray Industries - key suppliers of products to global manufacturers.

