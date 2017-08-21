Semiconductor equipment provider Ellipsiz proposes higher full-year dividend

SINGAPORE - Semiconductor equipment provider Ellipsiz reported lower full-year earnings but enjoyed better results from the Japan and Singapore markets, and proposed a higher final dividend.

Yearly net profit dipped 11 per cent to $8.5 million, and revenue inched down 2 per cent to $116.7 million for the year to June 30, compared with the same period a year earlier.

It proposed a final dividend of 2 cents per share, compared with 0.8 cents a year ago, and a final special dividend of 4.5 cents a share, compared with 1 cent a year ago. Its trading halt will be lifted at 8.30am on Tuesday (Aug 22).

The firm said: "Despite the marginal decline in revenue, gross profit for the year was maintained at $42 million, mainly due to the 1 per cent improvement in gross profit margin."

Yearly earnings per share for the year was 5.09 cents, compared with 5.74 cents a year earlier, while net asset value per share was 78.67 cents as at June 30, compared with 76.43 cents a year earlier.