Samsung says battery defects caused Note7 fires, not phone's hardware or software

SEOUL (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Samsung Electronics on Monday (Jan 23) said battery defects caused its premium Galaxy Note7 phones to catch fire, not the device's software or hardware.

The announcement comes more than three months after the world's top smartphone maker scrapped the short-lived competitor of Apple Inc's iPhones, costing US$5.3 billion (S$7.53 billion) in operating profit and damaging its reputation.

Irregularly sized batteries caused the overheating and fires, the South Korean company announced after a lengthy investigation, seeking to move on beyond the fiasco.

The initial batch of batteries were made by an affiliate, Samsung SDI Co. Replacements after a recall were also faulty amid a quick ramp-up in production, forcing Samsung to end production and scrap the phone altogether.

"We provided the target for the battery specifications for the innovative Note 7, and we are taking responsibility for our failure to ultimately identify and verify the issues arising out of battery design and manufacturing," Samsung said in a statement on Monday.

The next question is how much the debacle will cost Samsung. It hasn't yet detailed the price of the recall in Monday's news conference. The company says it's now focused on learning from its mistakes as it prepares to launch the next in its Galaxy S line, said to be in March or April.

"We have taken several corrective actions to make sure this never happens again," Samsung said in the statement.

