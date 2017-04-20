Rupiah weakens slightly after Jakarta election

The rupiah was last trading at 13,325 versus the US dollar, 0.2 per cent weaker than Tuesday's close of 13,295. Indonesian markets were closed on Wednesday.
The rupiah was last trading at 13,325 versus the US dollar, 0.2 per cent weaker than Tuesday's close of 13,295. Indonesian markets were closed on Wednesday.PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Published
2 hours ago

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesia's currency weakened slightly on Thursday (April 20) after polls showed that the incumbent governor of Jakarta had lost his bid for re-election by a big margin.

Analysts had expected markets to have a negative "knee-jerk reaction" to incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama's defeat, but said the investor attention would eventually return to the fundamentals.

The rupiah was last trading at 13,325 versus the US dollar, 0.2 per cent weaker than Tuesday's close of 13,295. Indonesian markets were closed on Wednesday.

Topics: 

sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Marketing 2030: Automation and augmentation the new reality
Working for the money? Not for this accountant turned florist
Prevention is better than cure, as healthcare costs keep rising
Steinway Spirio brings new music lecture series to life

Shopping