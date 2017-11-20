Roxy-Pacific takes 45% stake in A$74.1m acquisition of Melbourne office building

SINGAPORE - Roxy-Pacific Holdings has taken a 45 per cent stake in a joint venture that is acquiring a Melbourne office building for A$74.1 million (S$76.0 million).

The acquisition of 312 St Kilda Road in Southbank is being carried out by TE2 Roxy Australia, a joint venture between Roxy-Pacific, a property developer, and the private family office unit of Tong Eng Group managing director Teo Tong Lim. The acquirers have already paid A$7 million of the acquisition price.

The property is a freehold office building sitting on a 1,906 square metre site with net lettable area of about 9,854 sq m. It has lower and ground level accommodation, a conference centre, six upper levels of commercial office accommodation and four levels of basement cark parking, and is minutes from Melbourne's central business district.

The acquisition requires approval from the Australian Treasurer.