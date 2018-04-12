Razer Game Store launched on Lazada

Lazada and Razer yesterday announced the launch of a new digital game store on the online shopping platform.

It is believed to be South-east Asia's only online official source of original PC digital games from publishers all over the world.

Razer Game Store on Lazada will offer users access to hundreds of curated digital games including new releases like Far Cry 5, as well as classics such as Grand Theft Auto V and Assassin's Creed Origins.

The store will launch first in Singapore, followed by Malaysia and Thailand in the second quarter, and Indonesia and the Philippines thereafter - each with localised content, prices, payment methods and customer support. The games are also touted as region-centric.

Mr Hari Vijayarajan, chief business officer at Lazada Singapore, said global brands such as Razer see Lazada as "the one-stop platform of choice" to reach consumers in this "diverse and complex region" and to support the growth of Razer's business.

"We are delighted that Razer has chosen to open its first-ever game store in South-east Asia on Lazada, expanding our partnership from gaming accessories to the hottest games to bring a complete experience to players. We believe the Razer Game Store will thrill and attract more gamers among the consumers," he added.

A Razer spokesman said: "Lazada and Razer have come together to combine their respective strengths in e-commerce and gaming lifestyle products to bring a new experience to the South-east Asian gamer.

"We want to provide a one-stop shopping destination for both physical goods and digital content, and then customise the shopping experience according to your individual tastes.

"Being able to sell both hardware and software on a single platform also means we can now offer unique deals to our customers."

Lazada is a Singapore-headquartered, South-east Asia-focused e-commerce platform majority owned by Alibaba.

Razer is a gaming hardware, software and services company founded by Singaporean Tan Min-Liang and dual-headquartered in Singapore and San Francisco.

Last week, Razer announced the launch of the Razer Game Store, which will offer access to thousands of digital games as well as reward customers with every purchase. The store is said to be the next step in Razer's expanding ecosystem for games, building on the company's global leadership in gaming hardware.