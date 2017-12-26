Q&M Dental wraps up strategic review and concludes no changes needed

SINGAPORE - Q&M Dental Group (Singapore) has concluded a 10-month strategic review with no change to the status quo, the company announced on Monday (Dec 25).

Financial adviser Religare Capital Markets Corporate Finance had "examined the valuation impact of various aspects of the group's business and had submitted its observations to the board", the company said."Based on the observations, the board is of the opinion that no change in the strategy of the group is required and has therefore concluded the strategic review," Q&M said.

The strategic review was commissioned in February as part of a "commitment to enhance shareholder value", Q&M said at the time.

