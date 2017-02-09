Q&M Dental sues ex-Malaysian beauty queen and her husband

A former Malaysian beauty queen and her husband are embroiled in a legal spat with dental chain operator Q&M Dental Group.

The Singapore-listed company has sued Madam Zoe Chong Lee Lee and her husband, Dr Matthew Hong An Liang, after uncovering evidence that suggested that both have breached various agreements.

The couple used to run Q&M clinics in Johor.

In a stock exchange filing, Q&M Dental said its evidence suggested that the duo had deposited or transferred company funds into their personal accounts and set up a competing business directly behind one of the Q&M Johor clinics, using the company's resources without approval.

Dr Hong was a director of Q&M Molek and Q&M Austin in Johor.

He was also practising as a dentist in the Johor clinics, until he was suspended in June last year.

Madam Chong was the general manager of the clinics until she was relieved of her services last July.

The mother of two made headlines after winning the Mrs Malaysia Universe pageant in 2015.

Relatives of the couple who worked at the clinics also had their employment terminated.

In its filing late on Tuesday, Q&M Dental said the High Court of Malaya had granted several injunctions prohibiting Dr Hong, Madam Chong and their related parties from entering any Q&M Johor clinics.

The injunctions were also said to prohibit them from interfering with the clinics' business, tampering with or removing the company's property and intimidating or coercing its staff and patients.

The filing said the public prosecutor in Malaysia has charged Dr Hong in the Johor Baru Magistrate Court with using criminal force against one of the dentists.

He was also charged over the criminal intimidation of a dentist.

Q&M Dental has lodged a complaint with the Malaysia Dental Council against Dr Hong for unprofessional conduct as a dentist, for carrying out unapproved procedures in its clinics.

The company said contributions from Johor do not materially affect its performance and financial results.

Q&M Dental shares closed down half a cent to 69.5 cents yesterday.