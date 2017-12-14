Qantas making network changes to Singapore-Australia flights

SINGAPORE - Qantas Group on Thursday (Dec 14) said it is making several network adjustments to its flight services between Singapore and Australia.

Key changes include Qantas switching up to an Airbus A380 on the Singapore-Sydney route from early March, and increasing its Singapore to Perth 737 services from once to twice per day, barring some minor adjustments during non-peak periods.

Concurrently, Jetstar Asia will also exit the Singapore-Perth route, while Jetstar Airways will reduce flights from Singapore to Melbourne.

"These changes ensure we have the right aircraft on the right route, reflect changes in demand, and better leverage the Qantas and Jetstar fleets across its joint network," the Australian carrier said.

Between March 4 and March 24, 2018, Qantas will up-gauge its daily Singapore-Sydney service from an Airbus A330 to an Airbus A380. This will provide passengers travelling between the two cities with a choice of four cabins, including premium economy and first. During this three week period, the Singapore-Sydney service will operate four times a week.

From March 25 next year, one of its Singapore-Sydney service will revert to a daily A330 operation with a separate service being replaced by an A380.

On the Singapore-Perth route, Qantas will increase its capacity to operate twice daily from April 8, 2018 with some adjustments during non-peak periods. These services will be operated by a Boeing 737-800 and come as Jetstar Asia discontinues its daily A320 Singapore-Perth service from March 25 next year.

Lastly, from March 25, 2018 onwards, Jetstar Airways will also reduce its Singapore-Melbourne service from five to two per week.

Jetstar is a low fares airline headquartered in Melbourne, and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Qantas Group.