SINGAPORE - PSA has a laid out a special message to mark Singapore's 52nd National Day.

The port operator has put up a formation of shipping containers in a "Happy B'Day, SG" greeting at Tanjong Pagar Terminal, the oldest container terminal in Singapore.

The message can be seen from an aerial view. It will also be lit up at night, from 8pm to 10pm daily until Aug 11.

The 83 containers were put in place by staff last weekend in under five hours, said a PSA corporate spokesman.