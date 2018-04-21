Peter Kaliaropoulos to be StarHub's new CEO

Telco StarHub has appointed Australian Peter Kaliaropoulos as its new chief executive with effect from July 9.

He takes over from Mr Tan Tong Hai, who announced last November that he was stepping down on May 1 to pursue his "own interests".

Mr Kaliaropoulos was appointed after an "extensive and rigorous" global executive search, said StarHub chairman Terry Clontz.

He added that Mr Kaliaropoulos was a "telco veteran with a proven track record of achievements across a wide range of markets and broad industry knowledge", and the board was confident he "is well qualified to lead StarHub in pursuing new opportunities and managing the challenges that operators face today".

Mr Kaliaropoulos was chief executive of Zain Saudi Arabia, a telecoms services company that generated revenue of about US$2 billion (S$2.6 billion) a year. He was also a key member of StarHub's senior executive team that launched the company's operations in Singapore in April 2000, StarHub said.

Mr Kaliaropoulos was appointed after an "extensive and rigorous" global executive search, said StarHub chairman Terry Clontz.

Mr Kaliaropoulos has 35 years of experience working in the global information and communications technology sector, holding senior leadership roles as CEO, managing director and chief operating officer with companies including BT (Asia-Pacific), Telstra (Australia and the US), Optus (Australia), Clear (New Zealand), Batelco (Middle East) and Ooredoo (Kuwait).