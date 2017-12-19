Pavilion Gas to supply bunker to first PSA Marine LNG-fuelled tugs

SINGAPORE - Pavilion Gas Pte Ltd has been awarded a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunker supply contract by PSA Marine (Pte) Ltd for the supply of LNG bunker fuel from 2019.

LNG bunker fuel will be supplied to two dual fuel LNG harbour tugs, which will be owned and operated by PSA Marine. Both dual fuel LNG harbour tugs are scheduled for delivery in 2019.

PSA Marine has recently awarded a contract to build one dual fuel LNG harbour tug and will be awarding a second newbuild contract for another such vessel in January 2018. It will receive a grant of up to S$2 million for each tug from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

"Pavilion Gas is delighted to be awarded the contract by PSA Marine for the supply of LNG bunkers to two of its dual fuel LNG harbour tugs," said Seah Moon Ming, CEO of Pavilion Energy & Pavilion Gas.

"This is an important step forward for Pavilion Gas as LNG bunkering is a key driver for LNG demand growth. We look forward to playing a key role in developing the LNG bunkering ecosystem in Singapore and the region."