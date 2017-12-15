OUE H-Trust gets loan facilities of $980m

The real estate investment trust (Reit) portion of the stapled OUE Hospitality Trust (OUE H-Trust) has obtained $980 million of loan facilities to partially refinance $1.2 billion of debt.

The new facilities comprise two term loans and two revolvers, according to a filing with the Singapore Exchange.

The lenders are BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

Proceeds will be used to repay part of a $630 million syndicated facility dated July 2013, a $295 million syndicated facility dated January 2015 and a $270 million syndicated facility dated June 2016.

Some of the proceeds will also be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Under the new facility, if trust sponsor OUE ceases to own at least 51 per cent of the Reit manager without prior consent from the lending banks, the banks may demand prepayment.



OUE H-Trust, whose asset portfolio includes the Mandarin Gallery mall, will use the loan facilities to partially refinance debt. ST FILE PHOTO



OUE must also hold at least 20 per cent of the stapled securities of OUE H-Trust, among other conditions, to avoid triggering default.

OUE H-Trust staples units of OUE Hospitality Reit and OUE Hospitality Business Trust.

It has an asset portfolio comprising the 1,077-room Mandarin Orchard Singapore, the 563-room Crowne Plaza Changi Airport and the Mandarin Gallery retail mall.

Net property income edged up 3.8 per cent to $29.46 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30, owing to higher revenue from the hospitality segment, while income available for distribution for the quarter increased 10.9 per cent to $24.68 million.

In addition, stronger contributions from its hotel segment helped OUE H-Trust gain a 10.6 per cent year-on-year rise in distribution per stapled security to 1.36 Singapore cents for the quarter.

OUE H-Trust units closed up 0.6 per cent at 83.5 cents yesterday.