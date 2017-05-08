On The Move: Swiber Holdings

Swiber Holdings

Tay Gim Sin Leonard: To resign from his post as chief financial officer on July 31. Mr Tay, 49, is leaving to pursue other opportunities and personal interests.

Blumont Group

John Lee Yow Meng: Stepped down from his post as chief financial officer on May 2. Mr Lee, 56, left to pursue other career opportunities and interests.

Alan Chin Yu: Appointed as chief financial officer with effect from May 2. Mr Yu, 59, is a brother-in-law of one of Blumont's executive directors.

Pacific Star Development

Kam Tin Seah: Appointed as chief operating officer and property division head. Mr Kam, 52, was formerly a senior general manager at UOL Group.

Mencast Holdings

Rodolfo San Miguel Alviedo Jr: Ceased to be chief financial officer with effect from May 2. Mr Alviedo Jr, 46, left to pursue other career opportunities.

San Meng Chee: Appointed chief financial officer on May 2. Mr San, 51, was previously chief financial officer at New Toyo International Holdings.