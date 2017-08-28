On The Move: StarHub

StarHub

Michelle Guthrie: Appointed independent non-executive director of StarHub last Friday.

Ms Guthrie, 52, is the managing director of Australia's government-funded national broadcaster, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Over the past 25 years, she has worked in Australia, Asia and Europe at companies including BSkyB, Google and Star TV.

StarHub said Ms Guthrie was ideally placed to lead the company's strategic development, given her extensive knowledge of the Asian media market.

KrisEnergy

Kelvin Tang Chih Hao: To be appointed as chief executive from Friday. Mr Tang, 43, is being promoted from his role as chief operating officer.

Jeffrey MacDonald: Ceasing as executive director and interim chief executive from Thursday. Mr MacDonald, 61, took up the post in July last year and is leaving for personal reasons.

Singapore Post

Sam Ang: Announced his retirement as executive vice-president last Thursday. Mr Ang, 62, will undertake a transition of his duties until Nov 20.

Group chief executive Paul Coutts will cover Mr Ang's duties on top of his own while the company looks for a replacement.

Tianjin Zhong Xin Pharm Group

Wang Zhi Qiang: Ceased as chairman of the board from last Thursday. Mr Wang, 58, had held the post since October 2012 and left owing to a job assignment change.

Mary Chia Holdings

Siu Yeung Sau: Appointed chief financial officer last Tuesday. Mr Siu, 43, was chief financial officer of EuroSports Global from 2012 to 2015.

Federal International (2000)

Tan Chee Keong: Appointed group chief financial officer and company secretary last Monday. Mr Tan, 54, was previously group chief financial officer of Broadway Industrial Group.