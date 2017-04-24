On The Move: MoneyMax Financial Services

MoneyMax Financial Services

Chan Huan Yong: Appointed as deputy chief operating officer with effect from last Tuesday.

Mr Chan, 50, joined the company as head of business development last November.

Sembcorp Marine

Tang Kin Fei: Retired as non-executive and non-independent director last Tuesday.

Mr Tang, 66, retired as director at the company's annual general meeting and did not seek re-election.

Luxking Group Holdings

Chan Siu Hang, Godwin: Resigned as executive director with effect from last Tuesday.

Mr Chan, 53, left due to health reasons.

CH Offshore

Tan Jit Sin: Appointed as chief operating officer with effect from Dec 16 last year.

Mr Tan, 67, was formerly project director of Falcon Energy Projects.

EC World Asset Management

Lai Hock Meng: Resigned as chief executive with effect from last Saturday.

Mr Lai, 61, left to pursue his personal and other business interests. He will remain on the board of the manager as a director.

Alvin Cheng Yu-Dong: Proposed on Saturday to be appointed as chief executive.

Mr Cheng, 56, has been the executive director and deputy chief executive of EC World Asset Management since January. An application has been submitted to the Monetary Authority of Singapore for his appointment as chief executive.

Hiap Hoe

Tracy Wun May Ling: Resigned as executive director with effect from last Friday.

Ms Wun, 42, left to pursue other career opportunities.