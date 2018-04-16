On The Move: Millennium & Copthorne Hotels

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels

Ms Jennifer Fox: Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) has appointed the former Fairmont Hotels & Resorts president as its group chief executive and a member of its board of directors with effect from June 19.

She takes over from interim CEO Tan Kian Seng, who has held the role since February last year and will remain with the group as chief of staff and assume other executive responsibilities.

Ms Fox brings with her three decades of experience in the hospitality industry, holding senior executive roles in operations, branding and marketing across mid-scale, upscale and luxury industry segments.

As Fairmont president, she was in charge of the brand's global hotel portfolio, which encompassed over 100 properties, including the Raffles and Swissotel brands outside North America.

Before that, she was with InterContinental Hotels Group for 10 years, holding the position of chief operating officer for Europe and senior vice-president for global brand marketing.

Concurrent with her position as M&C's group CEO, she will continue in her role as an independent non-executive director of Australian mass media company Village Roadshow, which she has held since November 2015.

Visa

Mr Kunal Chatterjee: Payments giant Visa has appointed the 10-year veteran as the new country manager for Singapore and Brunei.

He was most recently vice-president of global client management, heading the Citibank account team.

He also previously spent 31/2 years on the country team as head of business development for Singapore and Brunei.

Mr Chatterjee's predecessor, Ms Ooi Huey Tyng, left Visa late last year and is now GrabPay's managing director in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.