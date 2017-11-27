On The Move: Lorenzo International

Lorenzo International

Chung Kim Yew: Appointed as chief operating officer with effect from Nov 23.

Mr Chung, 58, was previously an executive director of the company. His appointment is in connection with the purchase of the company from Mr Lim Sok Kian and Mr Chung Win Kwong of Brezza Living.

Far East Orchard

Ling Ang Kerng: Stepping down as chief financial officer with effect from Jan 2 next year. Mr Ling, 56, is resigning to pursue personal interests.

Joanna Gok Yin Yin: Appointed as chief financial officer with effect from Jan 2 next year. Ms Gok, 38, is currently the head of corporate development.

CWT Limited

Xu Haohao: Appointed as chairman and executive director with effect from Nov 20. Mr Xu, 33, will be overseeing operations of the company and will be responsible for the overall management and direction of the group.

Zhao Yongzhi: Appointed as executive director with effect from Nov 20.

Mr Zhao, 39, is also vice-president at HNA Holding Group.

Wu Wing Yang: Appointed as executive director with effect from Nov 20.

Mr Wu, 58, is an adviser at HNA Holding Group.

Yoma Strategic Holdings

Basil Chan: Resigning as non-executive independent director with effect from Dec 22. Mr Chan, 66, is stepping down of his own accord.