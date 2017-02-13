On the move: IFS Capital

IFS Capital

Iris Ang: Appointed group chief financial officer with effect from Feb 6.

Ms Ang, 49, was previously chief financial officer at ASL Marine Holdings.

Lorenzo International

Tay Teck Meng: Appointed chief financial officer with effect from Feb 6.

Mr Tay, 38, was previously senior finance manager at Jing King Tech Group.

China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation

Xi Zhengping: Appointed non-executive, non-independent chairman with effect from Feb 6.

Dr Xi, 60, was nominated by China National Aviation Fuel Group Corporation, a substantial shareholder of the company.

Meghmani Organics

Upen Shah: Stepped down as chief financial officer with effect from Feb 9.

Mr Shah, 59, resigned for personal reasons.

Hu An Cable Holdings

Dai Zhi Xiang: Resigned as chief executive officer and executive chairman with effect from Jan 19.

Mr Dai, 49, stepped down because of outbound restrictions, which meant he could no longer manage the company.

LHT Holdings

Yap Mui Kee: Appointed chairman, managing director and chief executive officer with effect from Feb 10.

Ms Yap, 55, was previously executive director - a role she has held since 1988 - and acting managing director.

Jaya Holdings

Chua Lye Heen: Named executive vice-president of the company with effect from Feb 9.

Mr Chua, 69, previously worked at LG Electronics and UGL Permas.