On The Move: Fragrance Group

Fragrance Group

Chen Loong Mey: To be appointed as chief financial officer with effect from Aug 1. Ms Chen, 40, was formerly chief financial officer at Global Premium Hotels.

Nera Telecommunications

Beck Tong Hong: Appointed as chief executive last Tuesday. Mr Beck, 45, was appointed as the previous chief executive has retired.

Moya Holdings Asia

Ivy Santoso: Appointed as director and chief executive of principal subsidiary Acuatico on June 9. Before this, Ms Santoso, 47, was president commissioner at Bank Pembangunan Daerah Banten.

USP Group

Raphael Tham Wai Mun: Stepped down as executive director last Wednesday. Mr Tham, 47, left as part of the board restructuring efforts.

Nah Ee Ling: Resigned as alternate director on the same day. The resignation of Ms Nah, 38, was in line with the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Council to generally avoid approving the appointment of alternate directors except for limited periods in exceptional cases.

Healthway Medical Corporation

Khoo Yee Hoe: Retired as non-executive independent chairman last Wednesday.

Mr Khoo, 66, retired at the annual general meeting due to competing time commitments as a result of the time required as the company's director.

Singapore Post

Low Teck Seng: Retired from the board of directors last Thursday. Prof Low, 62, did not seek reappointment at the 25th annual general meeting.