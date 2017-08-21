On The Move: Federal International (2000)

Federal International (2000)

Loh Chee Meng: Ceased to be group chief financial officer last Monday. Mr Loh, 45, left to pursue other job opportunities.

Heatec Jietong Holdings

Queenie Foo Quek Cheng: Ceased to be chief financial officer as of last Tuesday.

Ms Foo, 36, left to pursue other career opportunities. She was appointed Eindec Corp's chief financial officer last Wednesday.

GSH Corp

Kenneth Goi Kok Ming (Wei GuoMing): Appointed chief operating officer last Tuesday. Mr Goi, 44, is responsible for developing and implementing operating policies and business plans, among other things.

He is the son of executive chairman Sam Goi Seng Hui.

Chip Eng Seng Corp

Yeo Siang Thong: Appointed managing director of the group's construction division last Wednesday . Mr Yeo, 53, is responsible for its business development and operations.

Healthway Medical Corp

Dominic Er Kong Kiong: Appointed interim chief executive last Wednesday.

Dr Er, 74, is responsible for overall management and operations.

Nordic Group

Chia Meng Ru: Appointed chief financial officer last Friday . Ms Chia, 44, is responsible for the group's financial functions.