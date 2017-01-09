On The Move: Compact Metal Industries

Compact Metal Industries

Mr Chew Choy Seng: Appointed deputy chief executive from Jan 3. Mr Chew, 63, is assisting the managing director and chief executive in overseeing and managing company operations. He was previously chief financial officer at P99 Holdings.

Trek 2000 International

Mr Tan Kuok Keong: Appointed chief financial officer. Mr Tan, 40, will oversee the company's financial and management accounting, taxation and corporate compliance matters. He was previously group financial controller at Renewable Energy Asia Group.

United Industrial Corporation

Mr Ng Seng Tat: Ceased to be group general manager from

Jan 8. Mr Ng, 53, said he is leaving to pursue further personal interests and other business opportunities. He had been in the position since October 2010.

UOL Group

Mr Bernold Olaf Schroeder: Resigned as chief executive of the Pan Pacific Hotels Group. Mr Schroeder, 49, said he is leaving to pursue personal interests. His resignation will take effect from Feb 28. Mr Gwee Lian Kheng, the group's CEO, will oversee the day-to-day operations, pending the appointment of a new CEO.