On The Move: Broadway Industrial Group

Broadway Industrial Group

Tan Chee Keong: Resigned as chief financial officer to pursue other opportunities last Wednesday.

CapitaLand

Anthony Lim Weng Kin: Appointed independent director last Friday. Mr Lim, 59, lives in the United States and was president of GIC for the Americas from September 2009 to December last year.

Gabriel Lim Meng Liang: Appointed independent director last Friday. Mr Lim, 41, is also the Permanent Secretary for Communications and Information.

Cityneon Holdings

Ron Tan Aik Ti: Appointed executive chairman last Friday. Mr Tan, 46, had been appointed group chief executive on Jan 1. He has also been the chief executive officer of VHE, the exclusive partner of Marvel Inc for The Avengers Exhibition - which premiered in New York in 2014.

Duan Mengying: Appointed non-executive director last Friday. Ms Duan is also chief financial officer of Hong Kong-listed Teamway International Group (formerly known as Jin Bao Bao Holdings).

Hooi Hing Lee: Appointed lead independent director. Mr Hooi is also chairman of private equity firm pH Capital. He was also the previous chief risk officer of Standard Chartered Bank in Asia.

Michael Poon Lai Yin : Appointed independent director last Friday.

Kwok Chi Shing: Appointed independent director last Friday.

Natural Cool Holdings

Leaw Wei Siang: Ceased to be chief financial officer and joint secretary of the company last Thursday, in order to pursue other interests. Mr Leaw, 48, had held the post since 2012.

Teng Gek Chui: Ms Teng, the group finance manager, will cover the duties of the CFO until a suitable candidate is found.