On The Move: Asia Fashion Holdings

Asia Fashion Holdings

Mr Zhang Wei: Appointed as non-executive chairman and director with effect from Jan 18.

Mr Zhang, 46, is also a member of the board of directors at Jia Jing You New Materials (Shanghai).

Mr Wang Huai Dong: Resigned as non-executive chairman and director with effect from the same day.

Broadway Industrial Group

Mr Chuah Aik Loon: Appointed as executive director with effect from Jan 18. Mr Chuah, 47, is also the executive vice-president of the group's key business - the hard-disk drive division.

EC World Asset Management

Mr Cheng Alvin Yu-Dong: Appointed as executive director and deputy chief executive of EC World Asset Management with effect from Jan 20. EC World Asset Management is the manager of EC World Reit.

Mr Cheng, 56, was previously an executive director and chief executive of LMIRT Management, the manager of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust.

Lorenzo International

Mr Ding Lei: Appointed as executive director with effect from Jan 20. Mr Ding, 44, also holds the positions of director at RICT and chairman at Bisan.