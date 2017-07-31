On The Move

M&C Reit Management

Cheah Sui Ling: Appointed as independent non-executive director with effect from Aug 18.

Ms Cheah, 45, has been venture adviser at Wakemaker Partners, Singapore, since last October. Before that, she was Asia-Pacific vice-chairman at Avista Houlihan Lokey, Singapore.

ComfortDelGro Corporation

Lilian Tham Ee Mern: Appointed as independent non-executive director with effect from tomorrow.

Ms Tham, 48, is Singapore chief operating officer and Asia-Pacific head of operations at Schroder Investment Management (Singapore).

YTL Starhill Global Reit Management

Tan Woon Hum: Appointed as independent non-executive director with effect from tomorrow.

Mr Tan, 47, is a partner at law firm Shook Lin & Bok. He is also an independent non-executive director of Ezion Holdings, AP Oil International and UTI International (Singapore).

Michael Hwang: Will resign as independent non-executive director with effect from tomorrow. Dr Hwang, 73, has resigned, owing to Monetary Authority of Singapore regulations that cap the continuous term of service for independent directors of real estate investment trust managers at nine years.

Great Eastern Holdings

Lee Fook Sun: Appointed as independent director with effect from tomorrow. Mr Lee, 60, was deputy chief executive and president of the defence business at Singapore Technologies Engineering until last month.

Teoh Lian Ee: Appointed as independent director with effect from tomorrow. Ms Teoh, 65, is a tax and trust consultant at law firm Rajah & Tann and ad hoc legal counsel to the Brunei Finance Ministry's revenue division.

Ascendas Property Fund Trustee

Tan Choon Siang: Appointed as chief financial officer with effect from last Friday. Mr Tan, 41, was previously Ascendas-Singbridge's head of corporate finance and treasury.

China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation

David Windle: Appointed as non-executive, non-independent director with effect from last Friday.

Mr Windle, 50, is chief operating officer of Air BP (London) and was nominated by BP Investments Asia in place of Mr Felipe Arbelaez.

Elec & Eltek International

Kong Tze Wing: Appointed as independent non-executive director with effect from last Thursday. Mr Kong, 65, is the sole practitioner of accounting firm Messrs James T.W. Kong & Co.

Trek 2000 International

Neo Gim Kiong: Appointed as independent non-executive director with effect from July 24. Mr Neo, 47, is chief executive of Sen Yue Holdings and founding director of Bizmen Corporation and Dollar Tree Inc.