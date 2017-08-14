Olam sees 28.5% rise in Q2 profit, led by food segment

SINGAPORE - Agribusiness major Olam International reported on Monday (Aug 14) a 28.5 per cent rise in second-quarter profit to S$147.7 million from S$11.5 million a year ago.

For the three months ended June, revenue grew 31 per cent to S$6.52 billion, due mainly to higher sales volumes across most business segments, particularly in its food stapes and packaged foods category.

For the first half-year, Olam's net profit rose 27.5 per cent to S$291.5 million on a 26.5 per cent increase in revenue to S$12.32 billion.

Olam biggest shareholders are Temasek Holdings and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, Its other business segments comprise edible nuts, spices & vegetable ingredients, confectionery & beverage ingredients, industrial raw materials, ag logistics & infrastructure.

An interim dividend of 3.5 Singapore cents per share was declared.

