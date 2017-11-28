Noble to sell US ethanol producer for $16.8m

Embattled commodities trader Noble Group is selling its United States-based ethanol-producing business for US$12.5 million (S$16.8 million) plus adjustments for working capital, inventory and debt.

The unit - North Americas South Bend Ethanol (Nasbe) - is being bought by family-owned agricultural and transport firm Zeeland Farm Services.

Nasbe, which owns and operates an ethanol production plant in South Bend, Indiana, had a book value of around US$80.4 million (S$108 million) as at Sept 30, with a net tangible asset value of US$80.4 million.

The deal comes as Noble is selling off its lucrative global oil liquids business. Nasbe is fully held by Noble Americas Corp (NAC), which Noble is selling to Vitol US Holdings.

Vitol had planned to offload Nasbe itself after the acquisition of NAC but has agreed to allow Noble to sell the unit before or simultaneously with the NAC takeover.

If the sale to Zeeland Farm takes place before or together with the NAC sale, the base consideration for NAC, which was US$217 million as at July 1, will be reduced by one quarter of the proceeds received from the Nasbe sale.

If the sale falls through, Vitol will carry on with its own sale of Nasbe after the NAC deal is completed.

Noble said in a statement that the net proceeds of the Nasbe sale will be "made available to reduce Noble Group's indebtedness".

Separately, Golden Agri-Resources is selling its indirect wholly owned oilseeds business in Tianjin to a subsidiary of Louis Dreyfus Company Asia.

The final consideration for the sale of Sinarmas Natural Resources Foodstuff (Technology) Tianjin to LDC (China) Trading Company was not specified, but it will be based on the unit's debt-free and cash-free initial enterprise value of US$111 million.

It will include adjustments for working capital and financial statements on completion. Golden Agri's Tianjin business was set up in 2009 in China for oilseed crushing and vegetable oil refining.

It owns and operates crushing and refining facilities on a land area of about 300,000 sq m.

Golden Agri told the Singapore Exchange that the proposed transfer is a "strategic option" to dispose its non-core oilseed asset and operations in Tianjin.

OCBC Investment Research analyst Low Pei Han said the deal comes as no surprise as Golden Agri had previously indicated its intention to rationalise its China operations.

OCBC maintains a "hold" on the stock with a fair value estimate of 37 cents.

Golden Agri shares closed 0.5 cent down at 37 cents yesterday.