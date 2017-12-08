Noble to sell US-based ethanol producer to new buyer Mercuria for higher price

SINGAPORE - Troubled commodity trader Noble Group on Friday (Dec 8) said it will no longer be selling its US-based ethanol producing business, Noble Americas South Bend Ethanol (Nasbe) to Zeeland Farm Services for US$12.5 million.

In a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Friday, Noble said it has entered into a new equity purchase agreement with Mercuria Investments US, Inc on Dec 7, 2017, on the same terms as its deal with Zeeland, except the deletion of the provision relating to the go-shop period, and an increase in the base consideration of US$3 million.

Noble is expected to terminate its agreement with Zeeland on Dec 11, 2017 at 12.01am (New York time). A termination fee of US$2 million will be incurred.

Assuming that the new deal with Mercuria was completed on Oct 1, 2017, gross consideration would amount to approximately US$20 million, including the US$15.5 million base consideration, plus net working capital of US$0.9 million, and an inventory value of US$3.6 million with no debt for the business as at Sept 30.

Net proceeds arising from the Nasbe disposal is expected to be about US$18 million, after deducting the termination fee. The disposal comes as Noble is seeking to sell off its global liquids business to help pay off debt. Nasbe is currently fully held by Noble Americas Corp (NAC), which Noble is selling to Vitol US Holdings. Vitol has given NAC permission to go ahead with the new deal.

"This will allow Noble Group to monetise and realise the value of Nasbe prior to the closing (instead of post-closing) of the sale of the global oil liquids business," Noble said.

As at Sept 30, Nasbe which owns and operates an ethanol production plant in South Bend, Indiana, had a book value of around US$80.4 million, and a net tangible asset value of the same value.

Based on the Nasbe total consideration of approximately US$20 million, the illustrative loss on the proposed disposal would amount to approximately US$60.3 million based on Nasbe's carrying value as at Sept 30, 2017 Assuming that Nasbe's proposed disposal had been completed on Jan 1, 2016 (being the beginining of FY2016), Noble's loss per share is expected to increase from 14 US cents to 70 US cents after the disposal.

New buyer Mercuria group was founded in 2004 and trades in an array of commodity products including crude oil, refined oil products and base metals. It also operates a portfolio of production, logistic and storage assets.