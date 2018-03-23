Noble hit by lawsuit from Indonesia coal producer seeking over US$260m in compensation

SINGAPORE - Noble Group said on Friday (March 23) that Atlas Resources, a coal producer listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, has filed a lawsuit in Indonesia against the company seeking compensation in excess of US$260 million.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange, Noble said that as at the time of this announcement, the company has not been served with any writ relating to such claim and is not aware of the grounds for the claim or any further details relating to the same.

"Nonetheless, the company intends to vigorously defend any claim if served."

Noble added that a further announcement will be made as and when this matter develops.