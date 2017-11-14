Noble Group to include Noble Petro stake in sale of US oil liquids unit to Vitol

SINGAPORE - NOBLE Group said on Tuesday (Nov 14) it has agreed to include equity interest in Noble Petro in its proposed sale of wholly owned subsidiary Noble Americas Corp (NAC) to rival Vitol US Holding Co, rather than sell this stake to a third party.

The debt-laden commodities trader said the inclusion of Noble Petro and certain other adjustments would increase the base consideration in the sale of NAC by US15 million to US$217 million from approximately US$202 million as at July 1, 2017.

The gross consideration from the NAC sale would amount to approximately US$1.43 billion, comprising the new base consideration of US$217 million and the net working capital of approximately US$1.22 billion as at June 30, 2017.

This would result in cash proceeds from the proposed disposal of about US$597 million, after deducting debt of approximately US$836 million as at June 30, 2017, said Noble Group in a pre-market filing.

Noble had originally agreed to sell its American unit NAC to Vitol, the world's largest oil trader, and its parent Euromin for about US$1.42 billion. But the final consideration for the sale was to be based on a number of variables, including the value of NAC's interests in Noble Petro and NAC's contracts.

Noble Petro distributes gasoline and diesel in Texas and along the US Gulf Coast.

Noble put NAC up for sale in July as part of a strategy to sell assets and pay down debt to survive after posting a second-quarter loss of US$1.8 billion.

It reiterated on Tuesday that it will hold a special general meeting to seek shareholder approval for the proposed disposal of NAC.