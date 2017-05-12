Noble Group shares sink 20% on opening, extending two-day slide

SINGAPORE - Shares in mainboard-listed Noble Group sank for a second day after it warned of a big quarterly loss.

The counter plunged after trading opened on Friday (May 12) to a fresh 15-year low.

Its shares were trading down 20 per cent at 70 Singapore cents as of 9:09am. They plunged 32.4 per cent to 87.5 cents on Thursday.

Noble on Thursday reported a loss of US$129.3 million for the first quarter ended March 2017 and said it might not be profitable until 2019. The commodity trader had issued a profit warning late on Tuesday.

Noble on Thursday also unveiled a new chairman to replace founder Richard Elman.