Noble Group plummets as company transfers stock to ex-staff

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - The selloff in Noble Group Ltd deepened on Friday (Nov 24) after the embattled commodities trader transferred more than 14 million shares to employees who are leaving the company as it disposes of North American energy assets in a drawn-out bid to survive.

The shares plunged as much as 8.7 per cent to 16.9 Singapore cents, the lowest since 1999, before trading at 17 Singapore cents by 1:12pm. The stock has lost 17 per cent since Friday's close, dropping for a seventh week. The trader's market capitalisation, which once topped US$10 billion, has shrunk to US$168 million.

Noble Group, which held talks with creditors this week in a bid to agree the restructuring of US$3.5 billion in bonds and loans, has been offloading assets to raise funds amid a liquidity squeeze. Among the units sold off were the gas-and-power unit, which was bought by Mercuria Energy Group Ltd, and in a deal that's yet to close, its prized oil-liquids business to Vitol Group.

"The stock price speaks for itself - the market clearly sees little prospect of the group surviving in a form that will realise any value for existing shareholders," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney. "Once a stock reaches these depths, relatively small moves can be amplified in terms of their percentage of the remaining value."

After the close on Thursday, Noble Group said it was transferring a total of 14,688,625 treasury shares to the staff from the two units, according to a statement to the exchange. The stock, handed over in relation to awards under the company's 2014 restricted share plan, was valued at US$2.01 million.

Noble Group has asked its main creditors to agree on a unified response to this week's opening restructuring proposal, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company held talks with creditors holding stakes in a revolving credit facility, and three bonds due in 2018, 2020 and 2022, the person said, asking not to be named because the meetings are private.

Noble Group's bonds due in March have gained in the past two days, bringing this week's advance to 1.6 Singapore cents to reach 46.8 Singapore centsÂ on the US dollar, the highest level in two weeks, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices. The notes due in 2020 have risen about 1 Singapore cent this week to 40.8 Singapore cents.