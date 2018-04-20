Noble confirms receipt of letter from Goldilocks with director nominees

SINGAPORE - Amid continued shareholder tensions over its restructuring plan, Noble Group's board of directors confirmed on Friday morning (April 20) the receipt of a letter from Goldilocks Investment Company, seeking to nominate five non-executive directors at Noble's upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

"Further announcements will be made in due course," added Noble, in a regulatory filing on Friday morning.

On Thursday, Goldilocks - Noble's third-largest shareholder - said that it had lodged a rejection letter with Noble, regarding the commodities giant's director candidates for its Apr 30 AGM.

The Abu Dhabi-based investment fund urged shareholders to oppose the restructuring plan and vote against Noble's director candidates.

Goldilocks proposed five of its own nominees as non-executive independent directors.

They comprise Goldilocks investment manager Ajit Vijay Joshi, Abu Dhabi Financial Group general counsel Bachir Nawar, and three Singaporeans with experience as independent directors: Khoo Song Koon, Chow Wai San and Paul Lim Yu Neng.

Noble shares fell 0.8 Singapore cent or 6.9 per cent to S$0.108 on Thursday.