No Signboard names ex-Sakae finance chief Voon Sze Yin as deputy CFO

SINGAPORE – No Signboard Holdings has appointed former Sakae Holdings chief financial officer (CFO) Voon Sze Yin, 38, as deputy chief financial officer, having considered her “qualifications and experience”, the company said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Monday (Dec 18).

Ms Voon’s new position is an executive one which includes oversight of the financial functions of the group.

In its filing, the firm said that Ms Voon has no familial relationship with any director or substantial shareholder of the firm, and that she has no conflict of interests with the business.

Ms Voon was most recently CFO of Sakae Holdings from April 2011 to November 2017.

No Signboard Holdings is the company behind the No Signboard Seafood chain of restaurants.