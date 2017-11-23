No Signboard issuing 65.7m public, placement shares at S$0.28 apiece for Catalist listing

SINGAPORE - No Signboard Holdings - which owns the No Signboard Seafood brand of restaurants - is issuing some 65.7 million shares at SS$0.28 apiece as part of its Catalist listing.

In an offer document released on Thursday (Nov 23), No Signboard said that the offer will raise about S$35 million in gross proceeds, and S$30 million in net proceeds.

It added that the shares comprise 15.7 million new shares and 50 million vendor shares. Of these, 2.5 million offer shares at S$0.28 apiece will be issued by way of public offer, while some 63.2 million placement shares at S$0.28 apiece will be issued by way of placement.

Separately, cornerstone investors, which include Asian Opportunities Absolute Return Master Fund, Goi Kok Ming, JPMorgan Asset Management (Singapore), Lam Choon Sen David, LB Asset Management, Lion Global Investors, OSC Investments Capital and Qilin Asset Management, have each entered into a cornerstone subscription agreement with No Signboard to subscribe for a total of 59.3 million new shares at S$0.28 apiece.

RHT Capital is the issue manager and sponsor, and OCBC Bank is the bookruner, underwriter and placement agent, of the listing.

Shares of No Signboard are expected to be listed on Catalist on Nov 30, 2017.