New UberFlash service could up bookings for Comfort taxis, says Maybank KE

SINGAPORE - Maybank Kim Eng maintained a 'buy' call on ComfortDelGro with a target price of S$2.40 citing potential benefits from its new service with Uber known as UberFlash.

UberFlash matches Uber riders with the nearest vehicle, whether a Comfort taxi or an Uber car. In addition, it will mean dynamic pricing - where fares go up or down based on demand and supply - for Comfort taxi drivers when bookings are made through UberFlash.

"We view this positively, as the addition of Comfort taxis into the platform should increase the booking jobs of taxi drivers and reduce waiting time of riders," wrote analyst John Cheong. "More importantly, improved earnings for taxi drivers will reduce the declining demand to rent and drive Comfort taxis."

Comfort shares closed at S$2.01 on Thursday.

