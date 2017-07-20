New portal seeks to raise profile of Catalist firms

ShareInvestor, a Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) unit, is developing a new portal, Investor-One (www.Investor-One.com), to raise the profile of companies listed on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) Catalist board.

The portal will also highlight the investment merits of Catalist companies, now numbering about 200. It also aims to attract aspiring companies seeking a Catalist listing by providing relevant information on governance and financing matters.

Aimed at investors, traders, analysts and Catalist company owners, Investor-One is a one-stop platform with live news, interviews, fundamental and technical data, social media content, corporate announcements and Catalist company updates.

The site will curate content from across SPH publications and platforms, such as The Business Times and The Straits Times, SGX and other third-party sources. It will also have a dedicated editorial team to produce content such as corporate profiles and videos taking a behind-the-scenes look at Catalist company owners.

The sections of Investor-One will include:

•Breaking news and updates: The latest news stories about corporate events, launches and major developments.

•Profiles/Features: Stories on companies and business leaders through in-depth interviews to explain their business plans, competitive strengths and industry assessment.

•Panel/Roundtable discussions: Gathering a range of views and perspectives from experts on the news making the headlines.

•Video and audio webcasts: A series of short, easily digestible interviews with founders and chief executives to learn the stories behind successes and their future plans.

•A free online forum and social media platform where investors in Catalist counters can exchange investment ideas and access financial insights and information.

Investor-One will have a mobile-friendly interface for quick and convenient access through all Web browsers and operating systems, and across all digital devices such smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktops.

The portal is scheduled to go live by the end of the year, in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the Catalist board.

Its development is being supported by SGX through its Investor Education Fund, and two Catalist full sponsors - Prime Partners Corporate Finance and SAC Capital.

Mr Christopher Lee, chief executive officer of ShareInvestor, said: "This collaboration will create greater awareness of the value of Catalist counters and boost investor interest. Given ShareInvestor's expertise in online investor relations, events management and real-time market data and news, Investor-One will serve as the first stop for investors to assess the investment merits of Catalist companies."