New independent director on SPH board

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings has announced that Mr Andrew Lim Ming-Hui will be appointed as an independent director on its board on Jan 1.

Mr Lim, 55, will also be a member of its audit committee and nominating committee.

Mr Lim is a partner at law firm Allen & Gledhill.

He is also a director at Jurong Engineering and Singex Holdings and a member of the National University of Singapore's board of trustees.

He also sits on the Monetary Authority of Singapore's financial centre advisory panel and is on the Committee for Private Education, which is a committee of the SkillsFuture Singapore Board.