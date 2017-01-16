New contracts worth more than S$800 million for ST Aerospace in Q4 2016

SINGAPORE - Singapore Technologies Engineering said its Singapore Technologies Aerospace arm won new contracts worth about $840 million in the last three months of 2016.

For instance, it has an exclusive agreement with Alaska Airlines provide maintenance, repair and overhaul maintenance support for specific engines.

Other contract wins include several landing gear overhaul agreements from various airlines, it added, and also for its engine wash services.

It has a one-year extension contract worth US$2.6m (approximately S$3.7m) for a commercial airline, "the largest commercial contract that ST Aerospace has clinched for its engine wash business".

