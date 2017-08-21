Singapore sets up advanced manufacturing centre in Guangzhou to help local firms partner Chinese enterprises

SINGAPORE - Singapore companies that provide advanced manufacturing technology solutions are getting a leg-up to enter the China market.

Trade agency International Enterprise (IE) Singapore and Ascendas-Singbridge have launched the Singapore Manufacturing Innovation Centre in Guangzhou, a one-stop shop to facilitate partnerships between Singapore technology solution providers and Chinese enterprises looking to adopt such solutions.

The centre, located in the Sino-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City, will host a pioneer batch of five Singapore technology players. They are:

- Akribis Systems, motion control solutions specialist

- Barghest Building Performance, energy efficiency technology provider focusing on the intelligent building space

- K-One, innovation solutions provider focusing on sustainability and environmentally friendly solutions

- Plant Werx, industrial information technology provider

- Sesto Robotics, automated guided vehicle solutions provider

"These companies can partner and co-create solutions with Chinese manufacturers as they move up the value chain," said Mr Lee Ark Boon, chief executive officer of IE Singapore. Areas of collaboration include robotics and industrial automation, additive manufacturing, augmented reality, industrial Internet-of-Things, as well as big data and analytics.

Guangzhou is the capital and most populous city of the province of Guangdong in southern China.

The Guangdong government has pledged approximately S$190 billion to upgrade its manufacturing sector and adopt robotics to cope with rising labour costs and shortage of skilled labour.

Mr Michael Leong, chief executive of Sesto Robotics, said, "(The centre)'s strategic location with a well-connected transportation network and robust infrastructure provide us with an excellent base for reaching out to the Chinese companies requiring quality and intelligent automation solutions.

"We are actively engaging clients and partners who are looking for intelligent robotics solutions in the South China region, to support the burgeoning growth of advanced manufacturing in China."