Never mind the iPhone X: Let Apple's numbers blow you away

SINGAPORE - Apple's latest quarterly earnings announced on Thursday (Nov 2) were a blow-out as the company topped forecasts not just for the iPhone but across across all its product lines.

Here are some jaw-dropping Apple numbers:

MARKET VALUE:

Topped US$900 billion (S$1.22 billion) on Thursday to close at S$868 billion

That's nearly three times Singapore's GDP last year

Already world's most valuable listed company

Next stop: One trillion dollars

Shares up 50 per cent in past year

CASH HOARD:

Hit US$268.9 billion

Added US$7.4 billion alone in past quarter

PROFIT

Up 19 per cent year on year (yoy) to US$10.71 billion in past quarter

SALES

Up 12 per cent yoy to US$52.6 billion in past quarter

Expects to hit US$84-87 billion in current quarter with iPhone X

Sales in China up 12 per cent yoy to US$9.8 billion in past quarter

IPHONES

Sold 46.7 million in past quarter, up 2 per cent yoy, ahead of iPhone X launch

Expects to sell record 81 million in current holiday quarter with its most expensive phone

MACS

Sold 5.3 million in past quarter, up 10 per cent yoy

IPADS

Sold 10.3 million in past quarter, up 11 per cent yoy

APP STORE, OTHER SERVICES

Sales hit record US$8.5 billion in past quarter