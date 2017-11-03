Never mind the iPhone X: Let Apple's numbers blow you away

SINGAPORE - Apple's latest quarterly earnings announced on Thursday (Nov 2) were a blow-out as the company topped forecasts not just for the iPhone but across across all its product lines.
Here are some jaw-dropping Apple numbers:
MARKET VALUE:
Topped US$900 billion (S$1.22 billion) on Thursday to close at S$868 billion
That's nearly three times Singapore's GDP last year
Already world's most valuable listed company
Next stop: One trillion dollars
Shares up 50 per cent in past year
CASH HOARD:
Hit US$268.9 billion
Added US$7.4 billion alone in past quarter
PROFIT
Up 19 per cent year on year (yoy) to US$10.71 billion in past quarter
SALES
Up 12 per cent yoy to US$52.6 billion in past quarter
Expects to hit US$84-87 billion in current quarter with iPhone X
Sales in China up 12 per cent yoy to US$9.8 billion in past quarter
IPHONES
Sold 46.7 million in past quarter, up 2 per cent yoy, ahead of iPhone X launch
Expects to sell record 81 million in current holiday quarter with its most expensive phone
MACS
Sold 5.3 million in past quarter, up 10 per cent yoy
IPADS
Sold 10.3 million in past quarter, up 11 per cent yoy
APP STORE, OTHER SERVICES
Sales hit record US$8.5 billion in past quarter