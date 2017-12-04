Natural Cool served notice of claim; no legal proceedings brought yet

Air-conditioning services company Natural Cool Holdings Limited announced that the company had received a notice of claim from Nitto Kogyo Corporation.
Air-conditioning services company Natural Cool Holdings Limited announced that the company had received a notice of claim from Nitto Kogyo Corporation. PHOTO: NATURAL COOL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Published
1 hour ago
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Air-conditioning services company Natural Cool Holdings Limited announced on Monday (Dec 4) that the company had received a notice of claim from Nitto Kogyo Corporation.

Nitto, an electrical components manufacturer, is seeking payment from Natural Cool regarding "certain warranties under the sale and purchase agreement" entered into between both companies in relation to Natural Cool's S$33.89 million sale of Gathergates Group Pte Ltd to Nitto Kogyo on Sept 16, 2015.

No legal proceedings have commenced at this stage, Natural Cool said in a pre-market open filing to the Singapore Exchange.

It said there are "no merits to the claim" and is currently seeking formal legal advice. The company will make announcements to update shareholders and investors of any further developments.

Natural Cool's shares last traded on Nov 28, closing at 9 Singapore cents apiece.

Topics: 
sentifi.com

Sentifi Straitstimes Top 10 Talked About Stocks

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch