Nasdaq at record high

Another record high close for the Nasdaq extending its bull run.

Healthcare stocks continue to move higher, as do banks. That had lifted the Dow and S&P 500 though they fell back by the close.

Mike Piershale, President of Piershale Financial Group said: "The markets are very, very close to the magic number 20,000. Even though the markets have been bouncing around, you know, I do believe that we are going to break through that barrier sometime very soon."

Illumina surged after the diagnostics company gave a strong quarterly forecast and launched a new product.

Yahoo's will rename itself Altaba after it closes its $4.8 billion (S$6.89 billion) deal with Verizon. CEO Marissa Mayer will step down from its board, and several other directors, including co-founder David Filo, will leave as well.

General Motors shares revving up after the number one US automaker gave an upbeat profit outlook for 2017.

In Europe, the FTSE hit another record high, with the other major country indexes also posting gains.