Nam Cheong to 'temporarily cease' all debt repayments, appoints PwC as restructuring adviser

SINGAPORE - Malaysian shipbuilder Nam Cheong announced on Thursday (July 20) that it will "temporarily cease" all debt repayments, including a coupon payment due on Sunday on its Series 004 Notes.

The company will be in communication with the trustee of the notes on this issue, it said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange.

Nam Cheong also said it has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services (PwC) as its financial adviser on restructuring options for the group.

It has started discussions with bank lenders on restructuring its bank facilities and will continue to engage in discussions with all stakeholders, including the holders and trustees of its notes, it added.

"In the event the restructuring is not favourably completed in a timely manner, the company and the group will be faced with a going concern issue," Nam Cheong warned.

The builder of offshore vessels company is saddled with approximately RM1.84 billion (S$586 million) outstanding in bank loans and bonds as at March 31, as disclosed in Thursday's filing.

Nam Cheong has three tranches of outstanding bonds - S$90 million due on Aug 28 (Series 004 Notes), S$75 million due in July next year, and S$200 million due in August 2019.

In a separate filing on Thursday, Nam Cheong outlined its proposed debt restructuring which it presented to note holders at a meeting held the day before.