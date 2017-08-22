MPA shares expertise on port management

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has begun another of its Port Management Programmes to help develop maritime officials.

The five-day programme that started yesterday was developed and organised by MPA's training arm, catering to port masters, harbour masters and middle managers from maritime and port authorities.

This is the fourth time it has been run and a total of 16 maritime officials from regions spanning Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe and Oceania are attending the programme, which ends on Friday.

Participants are covering a variety of topics on key aspects of port management such as safety, port planning and security. They will attend the International Safety@Sea Conference to learn about strategic communication in an emergency, as well as witness how an inter-agency emergency response is conducted within the port waters of Singapore in a ferry rescue exercise.

Said MPA chief executive Andrew Tan: "We are happy to share our expertise with countries in port management, given the complex challenges facing the port and shipping community today. In particular, the growing demands posed by larger vessels, the growing role of technology and the need for higher standards of safety, security and environmental sustainability."

MPA Academy also organises two other flagship programmes aimed at the middle to senior management of overseas maritime administrations and port authorities: the Advanced Maritime Leaders' Programme for heads of maritime and port administrations, or their deputies, and the Maritime Public Leaders' Programme for directors in maritime administrations and port authorities.