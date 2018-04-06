Mobike partners SMRT-backed startup to enable 'smarter transport planning'

SINGAPORE - Chinese bicycle-sharing company Mobike - fresh from its multibillion-dollar acquisition by Meituan Dianping on April 2 - has now inked a data tie-up deal with a Singapore start-up backed by national rail operator SMRT.

Mobike and SMRT's mobilityX will share data analytics insights with each other "to enable smarter transport planning and optimised operational efficiency", the companies said on Friday (April 6).

Such information will be pulled from Mobike's smart bicycle locks and Internet of Things-enabled two-wheelers.

It will also come from mobilityX's platform, which aims to bring together on one app the various modes of transport available in Singapore.

As part of the memorandum of understanding, Mobike's bike-share services will also be loaded onto mobilityX's "jalan2" app.

Mark Lin, head of international operations at Mobike, said in a statement that the company is "pleased to work hand in hand with established local companies like mobilityX and SMRT, as well as Singapore's government agencies" in boosting first and last-mile connectivity for urban journeys.

The two-month-old mobilityX was set up in February with an undisclosed amount of seed funding from SMRT, with its goal "to provide integrated 'mobility-as-a-service(1)' solutions to commuters and companies".

Its chief executive, Colin Lim, is also vice-president of SMRT's strategic relations office - tasked with developing and executing government relations strategy for the Temasek-owned rail operator - and managing director of SMRT Services, in charge of rail-related technical service.

With mobilityX working to integrate public bus and train options with shared-ride services on one digital platform, Mr Lim asserted that "smart bike sharing has an important role in the mix of mobility options for door-to-door journeys" in Singapore.