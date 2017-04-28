Mediacorp CEO Shaun Seow leaves to join parent Temasek Holdings

SINGAPORE - Mediacorp chief executive Shaun Seow is leaving the firm to join its parent company Temasek Holdings.

Mediacorp said on Friday (April 28) its board will begin a search for Mr Seow's successor, and he will continue with his duties as CEO and assist in the transition until Sept 30.

Mr Seow will be joining Temasek's Telecom, Media & Technology (TMT) investment team as a managing director, which includes Mediacorp in its portfolio.

Other companies in the TMT portfolio include Singapore Technologies Telemedia as well as stakes in Alibaba Group and Singtel.

Mr Seow was appointed to his current role in July 2011 after holding various leadership roles across Mediacorp's TV, radio, print and digital businesses. He was part of the core team that started Channel NewsAsia in 1999.